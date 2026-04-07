Pakistan–Turkiye military dialogue focuses on enhanced strategic partnership

RAWALPINDI: The 20th round of the Pakistan–Turkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) was held at the Ministry of Defence, bringing together senior officials from both countries to discuss expanding defence and strategic cooperation.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Lieutenant General (Rtd) Muhammad Ali HI(M) Secretary Defence and Co-Chair of the HLMDG, while the Turkish delegation was headed by General Levent Ergün, Vice Chief of the Turkish General Staff and Co-Chair of the Dialogue, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides held comprehensive and constructive discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security, defence and military cooperation, defence industry collaboration, training and capacity building, and prospects for enhanced strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, it was further said.

The two HLMDG Sub-Groups — the Politico-Military Working Group and the Defence Industry Working Group — held detailed sessions to review progress on existing agenda points and explore new avenues of cooperation.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the Co-Chairs delivered their closing remarks and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding brotherly relations and defence partnership between the two countries.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the 20th Round of HLMDG and reiterated their resolve to continue regular engagements to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

PM highlights cooperation with Turkiye

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasised the growing scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye in the judicial sector, particularly through the use of digital technologies to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of justice.

He was speaking during a meeting with Kadir Ozkaya, President of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkiye, who called on him along with a high-level delegation.

Highlighting the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries, the prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye were steadily advancing toward a comprehensive economic partnership. He said Pakistan and Turkiye could benefit from each other’s experiences to improve citizens’ access to justice. “The Memorandum of Understanding signed during the recent visit of the Turkish delegation is the first step in this direction”.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan and Turkiye could benefit from each other’s experiences in legislation and its implementation in areas such as climate change, counter-terrorism, immigration, and other sectors.

In his remarks, the head of the Turkish Constitutional Court thanked Pakistan for its warm hospitality during the visit. “Love for Pakistan resides in the veins of every Turk,” said Kadir Ozkaya adding that the Constitutional Court of Turkiye was 64 years old and was ready to initiate a pilot project with Pakistan to share its vast experience.

The meeting was also attended by judges of the Constitutional Court of Turkiye, R?dvan Guleç and Recai Akyel, as well as Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Nezirolu. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.