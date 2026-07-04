Pakistan, Türkiye reiterate support for each other

ISTANBUL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said: “It was a great pleasure and honour to meet my very dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the historic city of Istanbul today.”

The PM expressed these words on his X handle.

Our discussions covered the full spectrum of the Pakistan–Türkiye Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation, energy, connectivity, technology, regional peace, and people-to-people exchanges.

We reaffirmed our shared belief that dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual respect remain the only sustainable path to resolving disputes and preserving international peace and security.

I thanked President Erdoğan for his warm hospitality. We also agreed to fully leverage the immense potential of our partnership to achieve our mutually agreed target of USD 5 billion in bilateral trade and to take the enduring bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye to even greater heights.

It was a great pleasure and honour to meet my very dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the historic city of Istanbul today. Our discussions covered the full spectrum of the Pakistan–Türkiye Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on trade, investment, defence… pic.twitter.com/oLC4zqd3S7 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 4, 2026

Earlier today, I attended the Pakistan–Türkiye Business Conference, where I met distinguished representatives of Türkiye’s vibrant business community.

Their optimism, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit reinforced my conviction that the economic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye is entering a new and exciting chapter under President Erdoğan’s visionary leadership.