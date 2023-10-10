Pakistan, Turkiye vow to deepen cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan and Turkiye have vowed to further strengthen and deepen all-round cooperation in diverse fields, ARY News reported.

The resolve was made during a meeting between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of the 27th ECO-COM in Azerbaijan today.

During the meeting, they reviewed entire gamut of strategic partnership and agreed to maintain the upward trajectory of fraternal relations between two countries.

Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Turkiye reaffirmed steadfast support on all core issues, particularly in trade, investment, defence, education culture, agriculture, science and technology.

Earlier, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani stressed upon member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to change the dynamic of their intra-regional trade and make determined efforts to support regional trade integration.

In a statement at the 27th ECO Council of Ministers meeting held at Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, he said that ECO intra-regional trade was less than 8 percent of the region’s aggregate trade and was in stark contrast to other regional groupings such as the European Union where intra-regional trade stood above 70 percent.

The ECO region, he further said, comprising 8 million square kilometers and half a billion people, representing 15% of the world population, had a share of only about 2% in the global trade.

“To seize the moment, we need to make concerted efforts to meet intended targets and anticipated goals, as enunciated in the ECO Vision 2025 and set a realistic time frame for their completion to reap tangible benefits,” the foreign minister said.