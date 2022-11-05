Pakistan, UAE agree to deepen trade ties

Pakistan and the UAE have agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the Annual Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two sides emphasized the vital importance of Pakistan-UAE relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their generous support for the flood-affected people.

This was a manifestation of the deep and time tested brotherly ties between the two nations that have always stood by each other in the hour of need, he said.

The foreign minister emphasized the need for increasing the volume of trade and investment between the two countries.

Bilawal Bhutto also congratulated his UAE counterpart on the successful hosting of the annual Sir Bani Yas Forum.

