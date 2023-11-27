Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed several multi-billion dollar Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in a range of areas here on Monday to boost economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a video message.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, said with the signing of the MoUs, the bilateral economic and strategic relations had entered into a new era of bilateral cooperation.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan and the UAE, he said the foundation of friendship with Pakistan that was laid by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the 1970s, had been taken forward by his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to a new era.

Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir and the federal ministers were present on the occasion while on the other side, all the important ministers of UAE were also present.

PM Kakar expressed the hope that the MoUs that were signed by the two countries would turn into tangible projects very soon.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.

This reaffirmation was expressed during a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar – who is on two-day official visit to UAE – and the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present on the occasion.

The two leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE had historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which had stood the test of time.

They also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between Pakistan and the UAE pertaining to investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking and financial services.

The MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of investment from the United Arab Emirates into Pakistan and will help realize various initiatives envisioned under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The prime minister termed the signing of MoUs as a historic event that will usher in a new era of Pak-UAE economic partnership.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Kakar expressed profound gratitude for the UAE’s firm support to Pakistan in the economic and financial domain.

The UAE is home to 1.8 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Regional and global developments were also discussed during the meeting with particular reference to the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Palestine.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s support for a just and durable solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.