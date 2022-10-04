Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal for flood victims today

GENEVA: Pakistan and the United Naitons (UN) will jointly launch an up-scaled flash appeal in Geneva on Tuesday (today) for $800 million on the basis of updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country, ARY news reported.

According to details, a revised Flood Response Plan, prepared in close coordination between government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN), will be shared at the event. The plan focuses on providing necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman will attend the event in person in Geneva, whereas Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will participate virtually.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will represent the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The meeting will be attended by UN member states as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.

Earlier in September, United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres said that Pakistan is among the worst affected from climate change globally and requires massive financial support to deal with floods, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, António Guterres said that he had been to Pakistan 17 years back when the country was hit by earthquake and floods in 2010.

“I know how these floods have devastated Pakistanis and I assure them to mobilize all our resources to divert attention of international community towards it,” he said.

He urged the global community to realize the extent of damages in Pakistan and extend a helping hand towards the country.

