Pakistan ‘under pressure’ to recognize Israel: Fazlur Rehman

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan is ‘under pressure’ to recognize Israel, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JUI-F chief said that Pakistan is being pressurized by a global power to recognize Israel.

He stated that PDM parties had agreed to hold general elections on the new census but after the completion of government tenure, they are asking to hold elections.

The JUI-F chief said when the dollar rate was hiking, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar was called to rescue but nothing changed and now they are vouching for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It is important to note here that the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch refused to comment on a question regarding the secret ties between Pakistan and Israel.

She said that Pakistan has a clear stance on Israel, however, the country would make a decision in its interest at an appropriate time. Baloch added that there is no need to guide Pakistan as the country takes all decisions in its interests.

The FO spokesperson clarified that no one can expect or pressure Pakistan to make a decision regarding Israel.

Baloch said that Pakistan wants resolution of the Palestine dispute. She continued that she could not comment on the policy of other countries regarding Israel.