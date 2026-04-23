Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced plans to establish a fisheries and aquaculture research centre at the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHA), Karachi, as part of efforts to modernise the country’s underdeveloped fisheries sector.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in a statement, said the 10-acre fisheries and aquaculture research and training facility at KoFHA would help upgrade the underperforming fisheries sector of Pakistan, which currently contributes less than 0.5% to GDP despite its significant potential.

The federal minister described the initiative as a step towards unlocking Pakistan’s “blue economy” potential.

“This may seem small, but it can catalyse high-impact growth,” he said, adding that effective implementation could turn fisheries into a multi-billion-dollar industry of Pakistan and serve as a model hub for modern aquaculture.

The facility will function as a comprehensive “Aqua Ecosystem,” integrating the full fish supply chain of catching, farming, landing, auctioning, monitoring, testing, processing, packing, and export.

The centre will include hatcheries, aquaculture trial units, quality testing laboratories and training programmes. It will also host technology demonstrations and research projects aimed at improving feed efficiency, disease control, breeding and overall yield.

According to Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, the facility will support a wide range of stakeholders, including fisherfolk, farmers, students, entrepreneurs and industry players. Planned partnerships with universities, international institutions, non-governmental organisations and private investors are also part of the project.

“The focus will be on commercially valuable species such as shrimp, tilapia, seabass, and pomfret,” he added.

The minister said the economic gains of the project include streamlined value chains, higher seafood exports, increased sector incomes, and jobs in farming, processing, logistics, and research.

“Sustainability features controlled farming, stock management, waste control, and habitat protection though Junaid Chaudhry warned of risks like water pollution, disease outbreaks, and habitat disruption.

The project will deploy cutting-edge IoT-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), using sensors, automation, and real-time analytics for land-based farming that recirculates and treats water, slashing waste amid limited coastal space.

Junaid Chaudhry concluded, “The long-term goal is a sustainable, export-oriented aquaculture hub of regional significance, fueling growth through a robust blue economy.”