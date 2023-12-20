Pakistan unveils Hajj digital app for pilgrims

The authorities in Pakistan successfully digitized the Hajj operations by developing an application in record time, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Caretaker Minister of Information Technology (IT), Umar Saif, along with the caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, launched the application, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the efficiency of Hajj pilgrims.

During the launch event, Chief Executive Officer of NITB, Babar Majeed, provided detailed insights into the functionality and capabilities of the Pak Hajj application, expressing optimism about its positive impact on the efficiency and transparency of Hajj operations.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umer Saif addressing launching ceremony of “PAK HAJJ APP” at NITB head office in Islamabad.#MOITT #PakHajjApp #NITB pic.twitter.com/cjwf4dpD4N — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) December 20, 2023

Umar Saif emphasized that the digitization process is accelerated under the direction of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and expressed satisfaction at achieving the milestone by launching the Pak Hajj application.

The Pak Hajj application possesses several features, including pilgrim registration, payment processes for rituals, and essential information extending from departure to return to the home country.

The caretaker minister highlighted its utility in providing crucial details such as Hajj group information, training schedules, and residence matters in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the app ensures financial convenience for pilgrims through features like payment services, live maps, and location details of Hajj sites.

Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed commended the efforts of the Ministry of IT, and the National Information Technology Board (NITB), for making this initiative possible.

“This application will play a pivotal role in upgrading the system related to Hajj operations,” Aneeq Ahmed said.

He noted that the application would empower officials to address complaints promptly and gather real-time feedback from pilgrims.