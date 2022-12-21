Pakistan urges Afghanistan to revisit ban on women’s varsity education

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday voiced disappointment over the ban on university education for women in Afghanistan, ARY News reported quoting Foreign Office.

“Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of the university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan,” the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

“We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam,” it added.

The FO strongly urged the Afghan authorities to revisit this decision.

Hundreds of young women were stopped by guards on Wednesday from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation’s Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights.

Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Afghan Taliban ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage.

A team of AFP journalists saw groups of students gathered outside universities in the capital, Kabul, barred from entering by armed guards and shuttered gates.

Many, dressed in hijabs, were also seen standing in groups on roads leading to the campuses.

“We are doomed. We have lost everything,” said one student, who asked not to be identified.

Men students also expressed shock at the latest edict.

Comments