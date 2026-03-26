Pakistan urges India to free Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday urged India to immediately release Kashmiri women leaders Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, and Nahida Nasreen, describing their sentences as “politically motivated” and an act of “revenge.”

An Indian special court earlier this week sentenced Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment, while her associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen were handed 30-year prison terms under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Speaking at the weekly briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan strongly condemns the verdicts and rejects politically driven actions against the Kashmiri leadership.

He noted that several Kashmiri leaders have faced lengthy periods of incarceration, including the prominent Syed Ali Shah Geelani, an iconic leader of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination, who died in Indian custody.

The spokesperson also condemned the continued closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He noted that preventing worshippers from offering congregational prayers constitutes a serious violation of religious freedoms and fundamental human rights.

Andrabi highlighted that the mosque remained closed for most of Ramadan and even during Eid prayers for the seventh consecutive year since India’s actions of August 5, 2019.

According to the spokesperson, Indian authorities have sealed the mosque and barred Kashmiri Muslims from gathering on significant religious occasions.

“These restrictions, particularly during Ramadan and Eid, are a matter of deep concern,” he said.

Pakistan called on the international community, including the United Nations and relevant human rights organizations, to take notice of the situation and urge India to uphold the fundamental right to freedom of religion in the region.

Responding to a question regarding Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s ongoing security operation, “Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq” (Righteous Fury), launched against the Afghan Taliban in response to unprovoked firing from across the border, would continue until its objectives are achieved.

Andrabi added that the operation targets terrorist networks and infrastructure, noting that a temporary pause had occurred following requests from friendly and Islamic countries, but the campaign remains ongoing.

Pakistan reiterated that it will continue to raise its voice against human rights violations and called on India to ensure fundamental rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.