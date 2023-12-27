Pakistan urges Muslim world to get united to overcome challenges

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday asserted that the Muslim Ummah should continue working closely and collectively to deal with the challenges confronting the Islamic world.

The interim premier made these remarks while speaking to the resident Ambassadors of Muslim countries from the Middle East and North African [MENA] region over lunch in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen.

The caretaker foreign minister, secretary to the PM and the foreign secretary were also present, the PMO said in a statement.

During the meeting, PM Kakar underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to fraternal ties with the Muslim world, particularly with countries of the MENA region.

He said these ties were anchored in mutual trust, common understanding and close cooperation on bilateral as well as regional matters of common interest.

The caretaker prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on a number of issues, particularly the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Other challenges confronting the Muslim world such as Islamophobia were also discussed.

PM Kakar emphasised the need for the Muslim world to continue to work closely and collectively, especially through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to deal with these complex issues.

The premier praised the ambassadors for their efforts to forge stronger ties between Islamabad and their respective capitals.

The Ambassadors thanked the Prime Minister and reiterated their support towards advancing bilateral relations with Pakistan, which played a key role in the Muslim world.