Pakistan ‘urges’ UNICEF to resolve India’s delay in vaccine supply

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health has reached out to UNICEF to address concerns over India’s delay in supplying polio, measles, and typhoid vaccines, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan has appealed to UNICEF to urgently resolve the issue to ensure timely access to these critical vaccines.

UNICEF has assured Pakistan that it will work to address the vaccine supply issue promptly, sources confirmed. The organization has procured over 17 million vaccine doses for Pakistan, valued at approximately 27 billion rupees.

Of this amount, UNICEF has funded 60 percent, while Pakistan has contributed the remaining 40 percent, sources added.

Sources revealed that the Indian company responsible for the vaccine supply was expected to deliver the doses to UNICEF by early July. However, it is reportedly employing delaying tactics, causing disruptions in the supply chain.

It is important to mention here that in 2023 the government of Pakistan and UNICEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a monumental step towards the eradication of polio.

The Government of Pakistan declared a state of emergency in 2011, launching an unwavering effort to combat polio.

Substantial financial resources, including grants and loans, were channeled into the Polio Emergency Program.

During the crucial phase, the government committed $155 million to the cause and, in a testament to global solidarity, secured an additional $100 million in support from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).