Pakistan urges UNSC for diplomatic solution to Israel-Iran conflict

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), strongly denounced Israel’s recent military strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, urging for a diplomatic solution to the Israel-Iran conflict, ARY News reported.



Asim Iftikhar Ahmad called Israel’s aggression a “grave threat” to regional and global peace, reiterating Pakistan’s resolute solidarity with Iran, emphasising the need for swift easing of tension and a return to diplomacy.

Ambassador Iftikhar showed appreciation to the UN Secretary-General’s diplomatic efforts and repeated his message for global responsibility in addressing the Israel-Iran conflict. “Diplomacy is not optional, it is essential,” he stated, requesting all parties to support international law and the UN Charter.

The Pakistani diplomat warned that Israel’s actions, including attacks on Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, represent a pattern of unilateral belligerence that demoralises international norms.

Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) diplomacy must be positive in stopping further growth.

As part of the Israel-Iran conflict, Ambassador Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted the dangers posed by Israel’s attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure. He called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to declare its legal standing and ensure the safety and security of nuclear sites.

Iftikhar Ahmad also expressed condolences for the deceased Iranian civilians and emphasised the importance of protecting human rights during war.

The ambassador Iftikhar urged the UNSC to adopt an initiative fostering communication and to accuse Israel of its actions. “This is a critical moment,” he said. “We must act before tensions spiral beyond control.”

The emergency session comes amid a rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East. According to reports, Israel’s Operation Rising Lion has targeted key Iranian nuclear sites, prompting retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran. The IAEA has confirmed damage to underground enrichment halls at Natanz, raising serious concerns about nuclear safety in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Ambassador Iftikhar concluded by calling on all stakeholders to recommit to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.