Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza

Pakistan has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to demand an immediate halt to Israel’s military attacks in Gaza and push for an indefinite and continuous ceasefire to restore humanitarian access.

Speaking at the UNSC, Pakistan Ambassador Munir Akram said that over 90 percent of Gaza’s population faces starvation due to Israel’s blockade, with newborn babies dying due to lack of access to basic necessities.

Munir Akram condemned the destruction of civilian structures, including hospitals, schools, and mosques, highlighting the blatant disregard for international law. He also criticized Israel’s vow to continue its military campaign despite the devastating consequences for Palestinian civilians.

The Pakistani envoy further emphasised the need to address the systematic effort to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian people in the West Bank through daily military raids, settler violence, and illegal land annexations.

Munir Akram urged the UNSC to take immediate action to enforce its resolutions calling for a ceasefire and an end to the mounting atrocities, warning that failure to do so would embolden powerful and predatory states.

“A failure to halt this brutal war will unleash the worst instinct of powerful and predatory States,” he said, urging the elected Council members to initiate measures to end “this cruel war”.

The 10 elected members on the Council are: Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia.

Denouncing the Israeli blockade of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, he underscored the need for providing full access to the UN and other humanitarian agencies and organizations to meet the needs of suffering people.

“Starvation of civilians cannot be used as a weapon of war,” the Pakistani envoy told delegates.

He said that Gaza genocide is now being extended to the West Ban, with Israel’s large-scale military operations, which began in Jenin and other areas of the northern West Bank on 21 January 2025, have expanded to Nur Shams, Tulkarm and Jenin Camps, causing the largest population displacement since 1967.

According to OCHA, between 7 October 2023 and 4 March 2025, 896 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed in the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, 90 Palestinians since the start of this year.

“The ongoing expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem flagrantly violate the international law and UN Security Council resolution 2334 and constitutes a clear breach of the Charter,” Ambasssdor Akram said.