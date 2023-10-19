Pakistan urges UNSC to play its role for peace in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play its role in the Gaza ceasefire, ARY News reported.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan welcomes the joint communique released by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after its extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Palestine held in Jeddah.

Replying to another question, she said we are naturally disappointed with the results of the debate at the United Nations Security Council. We believe that the UN Security Council should play its designated role in bringing an immediate end to the ongoing situation and bombardment in Gaza and the continuing blockade that is creating a humanitarian catastrophe for the Palestinian people, she added.

Zahra further said Pakistan hopes that the initiative of Turkiye and other countries will be discussed and debated and consensus will be reached which would contribute to the ultimate outcome that we all desire.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan is sending humanitarian assistance for our Palestinian brothers and sisters. A charted aircraft carrying one hundred tons of humanitarian supplies including tents, blankets and essential medicines will depart from Islamabad to Egypt today from where this assistance will be transferred to the people of Gaza.

She said Pakistan’s position is clear that we do not believe in escalation in Gaza. We believe that the international community needs to work together to ensure that peace prevails and the ceasefire is obtained.

Replying to a question, the Spokesperson said it is the responsibility of India, as the host of ICC World Cup, to provide a safe and conducive environment to the teams that are participating in the World Cup including the Pakistani Cricket team.