Pakistan urges UNSC to stop Israeli aggression against Iran

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council, which met in emergency session hours after Israel’s deadly air strikes against targets in Iran, to stop “this aggression immediately” and hold the aggressor accountable.

“This Council must deny Israel the free hand and the impunity with which it continues to operate in defiance of international law and international opinion,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member Council, while denouncing Tel Aviv’s “unjustified and illegitimate aggression” against Iran.

“Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he said, adding that Israel’s actions in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen “reflect a continuing pattern of unilateral militarism”.

During the debate, the Council’s members largely agreed — that de-escalation and diplomacy are imperative to avoid further strain in a region already groaning under the weight of compounding conflict.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi requested the Security Council meeting, saying Israel “has now crossed every red line, and the international community must not allow these crimes to go unpunished.

Among those supporting the request for the Council meeting were Pakistan, China and Russia.

Briefing the Security Council, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for political affairs told the Council that the repercussions of the attacks were already reverberating.

“I reaffirm the (UN) Secretary-General’s condemnation of any military escalation in the Middle East,” she said, urging both Israel and Iran to exercise maximum restraint and “avoid at all costs a descent into deeper and wider regional conflict”.

She also noted that the military escalation came just as “some significant diplomatic developments” were unfolding, including the planned resumption of United States-Iranian talks in Oman at the weekend. Latest reports indicate that Iran will no longer attend. Ms. DiCarlo urged parties to stay the diplomatic course.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, the Pakistani envoy, underscored that Israel’s “blatant provocations” pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability. Pakistan, as an immediate neighbour of Iran, is therefore seriously concerned.

“The fact that these attacks against Iran have happened in the middle of a negotiations process aimed at finding a peaceful diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue makes it all the more morally repugnant and against international norms,” he added.

“These actions risk eroding the trust and sanctity of the negotiations process so crucial for the peaceful settlement of these issues,” the Pakistani envoy stressed.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the resolution of the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement and sustained dialogue.

“The illegal use of force against Iran and the ensuing situation are likely to frustrate the ongoing diplomatic efforts and could destabilize a region that is already under very severe stress,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said. “The ongoing diplomatic contacts to reach a negotiated deal, and other endeavors to promote regional peace and security must not be allowed to be upended.”

Pakistan called on all parties to fulfill their respective obligations and responsibilities and avoid escalation, saying, “Even in these testing times, diplomatic engagement and dialogue must be prioritized.” Next week, the UN membership was to come together, to express its will, to chart the path for the Palestinian state, as part of the two-state solution, that could usher in the long-awaited just and durable peace in the Middle East, he said, referring to the conference convened by France and Saudi Arabia.

“Israel’s reckless and irresponsible behavior cannot be allowed to jeopardize the efforts for peace, endanger the stability of the entire region and risk wider escalation threatening global peace and security,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar added..

Also briefing the Council, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said his agency was in constant contact with the Iranian Nuclear Regulatory Authority to assess the status of affected facilities and determine broader impacts on nuclear safety and security.

He stressed that nuclear sites must never be targeted – under any circumstances.

“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear security, nuclear safety and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” Grossi said.

He stands ready to travel to the region at the earliest opportunity, he added, to assess the situation and support safety, security and non-proliferation efforts in Iran.

“It is clear that the only sustainable path forward for Iran, for Israel, the entire region and the international community is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability and cooperation.”

Grossi concluded by offering the IAEA as a neutral platform where “facts prevail over rhetoric” and where technical engagement replace escalation.

“I reaffirm my personal and the agency’s readiness to facilitate dialogue and support efforts that promote transparency, security and the peaceful resolution of nuclear issues in Iran.”

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia warned that Israel’s actions in the Middle East are “pushing the region to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe.”

“This completely unprovoked attack, no matter what Israel says to the contrary, is a gross violation of the UN Charter and international law,” he said, expressing Russia’s “strong condemnation” of the strikes.

He accused “Western members” of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – of contributing to the current crisis through their policies toward Iran and its nuclear programme.

“They have been doing everything to fuel the escalation and essentially incited it,” he told ambassadors.

Nebenzia concluded by urging renewed diplomatic efforts. “Once again, settling issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme is only possible if a peaceful, political, and diplomatic pathway is followed,” he said.

Speaking for the United States, McCoy Pitt, a senior State Department official, accused Iran of having launched “unprovoked, direct and proxy attacks” against Israeli civilians and of spreading of terror, instability and human suffering in the region.

“As President (Donald) Trump has repeatedly said this dangerous regime cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons,” he said.

Pitt noted that the US had been informed of the Israeli strikes in advance but was not militarily involved.

“Our absolute, foremost priority is the protection of US citizens, personnel and forces in the region,” he said.

He further said that the US will continue to seek a diplomatic resolution that ensures Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon or pose a threat to instability in the Middle East.

“Iran’s leadership will be wise to negotiate at this time,” he said.

Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the Security Council he was addressing the body on behalf of his government and people “with the utmost urgency and grave alarm.”

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn the barbaric and criminal attack, a series of targeted assassinations against senior military officials, nuclear scientists and innocent civilians,” he said.

“These deliberate and systematic killings were not only illegal and inhuman, a chilling display of calculated aggression. These atrocities constitute a clear act of State terrorism and flagrant violation of international law,” the Iranian envoy added.

He said Israel’s attacks on protected nuclear facilities defied not only the fundamental principles of international law but also “common conscience,” warning that damage to such sites could release catastrophic radiological consequences across the region and beyond.

“Only a regime devoid of humanity and responsibility would endanger millions of lives in pursuit of its destructive ambitions,” Iravani said.

“Those who support this regime, with the United States at the forefront, must understand that they are complicit. By aiding and enabling these crimes, they share full responsibility for the consequences.”