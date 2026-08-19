Pakistan, US discuss direct "Air" connectivity

U.S. Consul General Karachi Visits PCAA Headquarters to Discuss Establishment of Direct Air Link Between Pakistan and the United States.

U.S. Consul General Karachi, Mr. Charles Goodman, accompanied by Mr. Lucas Caltrider, Mr. Fahd Zaidi and Mr. Tashfeen, visited Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Headquarters for a meeting with DG PCAA Mr. Nadir Shafi Dar and senior aviation safety and security officials.

DG PCAA was assisted by Director Aviation Security & Facilitation Air Cdre (Retd) Shahid Qadir, Director Flight Standards Mr. Qaisar Yar, Director PEL Mr. Riaz Chishti and other senior officers.

The meeting focused on progress towards the establishment of direct air connectivity between Pakistan and the United States. DG PCAA Mr Nadir briefed the U.S. delegation on the progress made towards this long awaited objective.

Air Cdre (Retd) Shahid Qadir briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s aviation security framework, highlighting its alignment with international and U.S. TSA standards, while Director Flight Standards Mr. Qaisar Yar briefed the delegation on aviation safety measures and their conformity with applicable FAA standards.

The U.S. Consul General appreciated PCAA’s efforts to maintain international standards of aviation safety and security and assured the Mission’s full support for the initiative. He emphasized that direct air connectivity would further strengthen the longstanding Pakistan U.S. relationship and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement and cooperation in civil aviation, with the meeting concluding on a positive note and with the U.S. Consulate’s support for PCAA’s efforts to achieve the milestone of direct flights between Pakistan and the United States.

At the conclusion of the meeting, DG PCAA Mr. Nadir Shafi Dar presented a CAA commemorative shield to the U.S. Consul General.