Pakistan, US discuss investment opportunities in minerals sector

WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Saturday held a productive meeting with Francis Brooke, Deputy Secretary at the United States (US) Department of the Treasury, on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, to discuss economic cooperation.

The Finance Minister briefed the US side on Pakistan’s macroeconomic stabilisation efforts, its planned re-entry into international capital markets, and its external debt management strategy.

He also highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan’s minerals and energy sectors, while updating the Treasury leadership on progress in digital finance and virtual asset regulation.

Both sides discussed potential areas of cooperation, including energy, mineral development, and strengthening the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

The Finance Minister reaffirmed the depth and importance of bilateral economic engagement and underscored the need for continued United States support for Pakistan’s programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A day earlier, Pakistan successfully re-entered international financial markets after a gap of four years, issuing a $500 million Eurobond, according to an official statement.

The bond has been issued for a three-year tenure, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to restore investor confidence and strengthen its external financing position.

Despite challenging global economic conditions, the Eurobond received a strong response from international investors, reflecting renewed trust in Pakistan’s economic outlook, the statement said.

Officials noted that the successful issuance has further enhanced Pakistan’s standing in international bond markets, signaling improved market access after a prolonged absence.