Pakistan, US resolve to further strengthen relations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Saturday met the visiting US Congressional delegation comprising Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

The two sides resolved to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations in the areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The meeting came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to discuss the US tariffs on Pakistani goods and decided to send a delegation to hold talks with the US administration.

The delegation will discuss the tariffs and trade relations with the United States.

The PM has directed to include prominent businessmen and exporters in the delegation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has decades old business relations with the United States adding that his government intends to further strengthen trade partnership with Washington.

Earlier, the reports on new US tariffs and proposals about future line of action was submitted to the prime minister in the meeting.

The PM was briefed that the Pakistani embassy in Washington has been in constant touch with the US administration.

It is to be mentioned here that US President Donald Trump in his tariffs’ announcement, imposed 29 percent tariffs on the imports from Pakistan.

According to reports Pakistan has US$ 3.3 billion trade surplus against the United States in bilateral trade.