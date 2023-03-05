Monday, March 6, 2023
Pakistan, US to hold counter-terrorism dialogue in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States will hold a counter-terrorism dialogue on March 6-7 in Islamabad.

Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah will lead Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg, the state news agency reported.

“The dialogue is aimed at discussing common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The two-day dialogue would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism, it was added.

