Pakistan, US to hold counter-terrorism dialogue in Islamabad

Pakistan and the United States will hold a counter-terrorism dialogue on March 6-7 in Islamabad, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah will lead the Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

“The dialogue is aimed at discussing common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The two-day dialogue would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism, it was added.

The development comes against the backdrop of increasing terror incidents in Pakistan and Washington’s assurance to help the country deal with the worsening law and order situation.

