29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan finalise inter-regional railway track

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The route of the trilateral railway track Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) project has been finalised and its joint protocol will be signed tomorrow, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the route was finalised during a high-level meeting between the officials of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The key objective of the UAP project was to build a missing rail link by connecting Uzbekistan railways with Pakistan railways via Termiz- Mazar e Sharif-Logar- Kharlachi route, said a press release.

The UAP railway project would not only facilitate the regional, transit and bilateral trade amongst the participating countries but also provide better people-to-people connections to the entire region.

The line would support both passenger and freight services and would contribute in regional trade and economic growth.

The parties also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources and other key aspects for early implementation of the project.

The parties appreciated the professional work of the experts of the three railways in achieving consensus on the final route and its implementation modalities.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.