Pakistan, Uzbekistan reiterate resolve to finalize Strategic Partnership Agreement

TASHKENT: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have reiterated their resolve to finalize the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the earliest to promote regional economic integration.

The resolve was expressed at a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Wednesday.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to play an active role in regional connectivity and the early completion of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two leaders also exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including political, trade, economic, security, defence, and connectivity.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing level of bilateral cooperation, PM Kakar stressed the importance of sustaining the momentum. He underlined that the recent operationalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement and Transit Trade Agreement would help boost bilateral trade and transit trade in addition to streamlining the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Trade Agreement.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzyiyoyev also discussed the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and other regional and global developments.

It is pertinent to mention that the meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization being held in Tashkent from today.