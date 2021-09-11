Pakistan to vaccinate 15-18 years children from Monday

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to further lower the Covid vaccination age to 15 years in the country, quoting sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the government has decided to launch vaccination of the children of upto 15 to 18 years age as efforts to inoculate general public being expedited in the wake of the fourth virus wave in the country.

The vaccination drive for the children between 15 to 18 years will begin from September 13 and they will inoculated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, sources said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved vaccination of the citizens aged between 15 to 18 years, according to sources.

The federal government had earlier disclosed its plan to begin COVID vaccination for people aged below 18 in the country.

“In the first phase, vaccination will be approved for people in the age bracket of 15 and 18 while in the second phase, people aged between 12 and 15 will be inoculated,” sources said earlier adding that NADRA has also been consulted on how the process could be facilitated.

Yesterday, NCOC chief Asad Umar had said as many as 50 million citizens have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while more than 20 million had been fully vaccinated against the viral disease.