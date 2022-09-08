Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa expressed his views during a meeting with CEO of Transformation Management Office of Saudi Ministry of Defence Samir Bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, defense cooperation, regional peace and stability and security cooperation were discussed.

Acknowledging Kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world, the Army chief noted that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors. He also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

A day earlier, CEO of Transformation Management Office of Saudi Ministry of Defence Samir Bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib also called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad.

Both the personalities agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and operational domains.

