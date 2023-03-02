Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with US: PM Shehbaz

A four-member delegation of the California State Assembly of the United States (US) called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen the same.

He said the signing of the ‘Sister-State Resolution’ between California and Punjab in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States last year, is a welcome development.

Shehbaz Sharif said Punjab and California can work together in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, IT, education and cultural exchanges.

He appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistani-American Diaspora in further strengthening people-to-people linkages between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

The delegation thanked the premier for the hospitality and stressed further expanding Pak-US relations. It was led by Chris Holden and included Eloise Reyes, Mike Gipson and Windy Carillo.

Comments