Pakistan says verifying reports about IS-K claiming attack on Kabul embassy

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday that it was “verifying the veracity of reports” claiming that outlawed Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-KP) had accepted responsibility for attacking the Pakistan embassy in Kabul.

The Pakistani embassy came under attack in Kabul on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

“We have seen reports that IS-KP has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on 2 December 2022.”

“Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports,” the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

“We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism,” she added.

Earlier, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to condemn the terrorist attack on Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

Reiterating Afghanistan’s firm resolve to combat terrorism, Foreign Minister Muttaqi assured Bilawal Bhutto that the Afghan government will bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice swiftly.

