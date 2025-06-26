Pakistan vows peaceful settlement of disputes as UNSC president

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has vowed to promote international peace and security through the peaceful settlement of disputes, as it prepares to assume the UNSC presidency next month.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, called on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Wednesday in his capacity as the incoming President of the UN Security Council for the month of July 2025.

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative briefed the Secretary- General on the proposed Programme of Work for the Council in July.

According to a press release of the Pakistan Mission, the Pakistani envoy and the UN chief held an “in-depth exchange” on a range of pressing peace and security issues on the Council’s agenda, including the evolving situation in the middle East, developments across Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America, and the important role of UN peacekeeping in promoting the Council’s objectives.

Iftikhar noted the continuing strong commitment among member states to upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and promoting international peace and security through the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Pakistani envoy underscored the importance of collective action in addressing complex global challenges and reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Secretary-General’s efforts to advance multilateralism and preventive diplomacy.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to conduct its presidency of the Security Council in an open, transparent, and consultative manner, the press release added.

Notably, the presidency of the Security Council, the world body’s power centre, rotates monthly among its 15 members, in alphabetical order. Each member serves as president for one month, with the rotation occurring on the first day of each month.