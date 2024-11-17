Pakistan vows promoting cricket in Netherlands

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Netherlands Ambassador Henny De Vries on Sunday to discuss enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including the promotion of cricket between the two nations.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to organize a bilateral cricket series next year. The Netherlands also expressed willingness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support cricket development.

Ambassador Henny De Vries confirmed that the Netherlands cricket team will visit Pakistan next year and play matches with the Pakistan “A” team.

Highlighting the broader relationship, Minister Naqvi emphasized the need for sustainable measures to strengthen bilateral ties. He assured full support for promoting cricket in the Netherlands, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering sports diplomacy.

The discussion also touched on Pakistan’s decades-long efforts in hosting Afghan refugees. Minister Naqvi underlined that a comprehensive policy is in place to ensure the return of Afghan refugees residing illegally in Pakistan.