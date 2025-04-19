Pakistan vows strict action against attacks on US fast food chains

FAISALABAD: The Federal government has strongly condemned the recent attacks and vandalism targeting US fast food chain outlets, pledging strict action against those involved, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The government’s response comes after a series of attacks on US fast food chains, sparking concerns about the safety of foreign businesses and investors in Pakistan.

Speaking at a media briefing in Faisalabad, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry warned that those responsible for the attacks will be dealt with as terrorists.

He emphasised that attacks on foreign food chains are intolerable and that the state is fully committed to ensuring the protection of foreign nationals and their businesses.

Chaudhry condemned the spreading of hate against any business, citing that one of the attacks had led to the death of an employee in Sheikhupura.

He reported that nearly 20 attacks had occurred nationwide, including two incidents in Islamabad, which resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals. These suspects have expressed remorse and issued apologies for their actions.

The minister also highlighted that the foreign food chain in question had invested over 100 million dollars in Pakistan, and stressed that protecting such investments is the government’s responsibility. He further reassured that no investor would be left without proper security.

Read more: Man dies in firing over foreign food outlet in Sheikhupura

Chaudhry also clarified that all religious and political parties had distanced themselves from these incidents, making it clear that no religious party was involved in organising them.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s clear stance on Palestine, saying that we stand firmly with Palestine as a responsible nation, highlighting that Palestinian students are studying in Pakistan.