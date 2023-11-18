19.9 C
Pakistan vows to work with Maldives to promote regional cooperation

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed commitment to work with Maldives to promote regional cooperation, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with the newly elected President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in Maldives on Saturday, he said Pakistan values its relationship with Maldives.

Murtaza Solangi said as a member country of SAARC, Pakistan is committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Maldives in all fields.

On behalf of Prime Minister Anwaar Haq Kakar, the government and people of Pakistan, the Caretaker Minister for Information congratulated Mohamed Muizzu on his election as President and expressed best wishes for him.

In the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including relations between the two countries, economic cooperation, appointment of Ambassador of Maldives to Pakistan were discussed.

The Caretaker Minister for Information invited President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan, to which he expressed his willingness.

