Pakistan post a competitive on board against Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Pakistan posted a competitive 273- against Afghanistan here at MA Chidambaram Stadium, thanks to Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique and Iftikhar, . Pakistan 273/5 (Overs 48) Afghanistan Yet to Bat Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)



Pakistan brought back Shadab Khan in place of Mohammad Nawaz while Afghanistan brought back Noor Ahmad in place of Fazal Haq Farooqui to add another spinner in their bowling lineup on a pitch that supports spin-bowling.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have clashed in ODIs seven times so far, with Pakistan emerging victorious on all seven occasions. The two teams have gone against each other only once in the ODI World Cup.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

Both the teams are heading into the game after facing a loss in their previous matches and will now look forward to redeeming themselves and grab those two crucial points.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS

Matches played: 7

Pakistan won: 7

Afghanistan won: 0

Last result: Pakistan won by 59 runs (Colombo, 2023)