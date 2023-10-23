Pakistan post a competitive on board against Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Pakistan posted a competitive 273- against Afghanistan here at MA Chidambaram Stadium, thanks to Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique and Iftikhar, .
|
Pakistan
273/5 (Overs 48)
|
Afghanistan
Yet to Bat
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Pakistan brought back Shadab Khan in place of Mohammad Nawaz while Afghanistan brought back Noor Ahmad in place of Fazal Haq Farooqui to add another spinner in their bowling lineup on a pitch that supports spin-bowling.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have clashed in ODIs seven times so far, with Pakistan emerging victorious on all seven occasions. The two teams have gone against each other only once in the ODI World Cup.
Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP
Both the teams are heading into the game after facing a loss in their previous matches and will now look forward to redeeming themselves and grab those two crucial points.
Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:
PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 7
Pakistan won: 7
Afghanistan won: 0
Last result: Pakistan won by 59 runs (Colombo, 2023)
View this post on Instagram