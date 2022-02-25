Pakistan vs Australia: Security plan finalized for Rawalpindi match

RAWALPINDI: Security arrangements have been finalized for the test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi cricket stadium with 4000 policemen deployed to secure the teams, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the business centres surrounding the Rawalpindi cricket stadium will remain close during the test match between Pakistan and Australia with double roads at the Rawalpindi food street, and Allama Iqbal Park to be sealed.

The mobile services will be suspended in certain parts of Rawalpindi while the route of the metro bus will also be restricted during the test match.

“4,000 cops will be deployed for the security while traffic route will also remain in place during movement of the teams,” they said and added, “350 personnel of traffic police will also perform their duties.”

Moreover, snipers will also be deployed at rooftops surrounding the cricket stadium.

Schedule for Pakistan vs Australia tests, ODIs, T20s

PCB and Cricket Australia announced the revised schedule of the 2022 men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The tour will start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from 4-8 March and the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the 16-man Test squad while confirming that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach for another year.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

Reserves: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah.

