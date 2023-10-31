Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi heroics hand Pakistan convincing victory over Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Shaheen Afridi’s early strikes and a stellar batting performance by Fakhar Zaman handed Pakistan an easy victory over Bangladesh in their ICC World Cup 2023 clash here at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Fakhar Zaman showed relentless form in the first Powerplay. The southpaw smacked four boundaries for Pakistan in this period. This included two exemplary sixes off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, respectively.

He got good support from his partner, Abdullah Shafique, who garnered four stylish fours of his own in the first 10 overs.

Babar Azam gifted his wicket and Fakhar, who smacked seven sixes, fell short of his hundred but Pakistan’s victory was merely a matter of time by then.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 Pakistan 205/3 (overs 32.3) PAKISTAN WINS BY 7 WICKETS Bangladesh 204/10 (overs 45.4) FALL OF WICKETS- BANGLADESH 1-0 (Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 0.5 ov), 2-6 (Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2.4 ov), 3-23 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 5.6 ov), 4-102 (Litton Das, 20.5 ov), 5-130 (Mahmudullah Riyad, 30.4 ov), 6-140 (T Hridoy, 31.3 ov), 7-185 (S Al Hasan, 39.3 ov), 8-200 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 43.1 ov), 9-201 (Taskin Ahmed, 43.3 ov), 10-204 (Mustafizur Rahman, 45.1 ov) FALL OF WICKETS- PAKISTAN 1-128 (Abdullah Shafique, 21.1 ov), 2-160 (Babar Azam, 25.4 ov), 3-169 (Fakhar Zaman, 27.3 ov) PAKISTAN BOWLING Bowlers O M R W Econ Dots Shaheen Shah Afridi 9 1 23 3 2.55 40 Iftikhar Ahmed 10 0 44 1 4.40 32 Haris Rauf 8 0 36 2 4.50 28 Mohammad Wasim 8.1 1 31 3 3.79 31 Usama Mir 10 0 66 1 6.60 27

Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammad Wasim (3/31), and Haris Rauf (2/36) were the pick of Pakistan bowlers, as the pacers rallied together for the Men in Green to bowl Bangladesh all out for a modest total. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah (56) and Shakib Al Hasan (43) showed fight with the bat.