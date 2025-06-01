Pakistan opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in final T20I

LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the third and final game of the PAK vs BAN T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha revealed that the hosts brought in Abbas Afridi to give rest to pacer Haris Rauf.

Khaled Ahmed replaces Shoriful Islam in the Bangladesh squad after suffering an injury in the previous game.

Pakistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bangladesh in the three-match series, having won the first two games at the same venue.

It is worth noting here that Bangladesh’s ongoing tour to Pakistan witnessed two reschedulings.

The side was first scheduled to play three T20Is and two ODIs, however, the cricket board from both countries replaced the PAK vs BAN ODIs with two additional T20Is.

Later, the series was reduced to three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.