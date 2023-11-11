29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PAK vs ENG: England win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan vs England World Cup 2023

England

0/0 (0)

 Pakistan

Yet to bat

England have won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the 44th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

To qualify for the semis, the Green shirts need to dismiss England for 50 runs and chase the target in 2 overs or 100 runs in three overs.

Teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, David Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, S Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.