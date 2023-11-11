PAK vs ENG: England win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

Pakistan vs England World Cup 2023 England

England have won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the 44th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

To qualify for the semis, the Green shirts need to dismiss England for 50 runs and chase the target in 2 overs or 100 runs in three overs.

England won the toss and elected to bat first 🏏 Pakistan bring in Shadab Khan for this all-important #CWC23 clash.#ENGvPAK 📝: https://t.co/gInLDyC1se pic.twitter.com/9tPCHbFdX8 — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2023

Teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, David Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, S Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf