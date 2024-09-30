Pakistan vs England Test series’ tickets to go on sale today

LAHORE: The tickets for the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England will go on sale online today from 17:00 PST at PCB.tcs.com.pk, ARY News reported quoting PCB.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board’s official announcement, the physical tickets will be available to purchase from different outlets from 4 October after 0900am.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first and second Test matches to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) from 7 to 19 October. The third Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from 24 to 28 October.

Also, box offices outside match venues (MCS and RCS) will be operational a day prior to the Test matches.

To encourage fans to come in large numbers, the entrance to the General enclosures (Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed) will be free on opening day of both Test matches in Multan.

Additionally, entry to the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) will be free for the first day of the Rawalpindi Test as well.

For the first Test, from Tuesday to Thursday (Day 2, 3 and 4), General enclosure tickets will be priced at PKR 50, while the fans can buy Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed enclosures tickets for PKR 100 on the fifth and final day.

For First-class enclosures (Wasim Akram and Elahi Brothers), tickets will be available at PKR 100 for four days of the first Test, while the tickets will cost PKR 200 for fans witnessing the action on the fifth day.

For Premium enclosures (Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas), tickets will be available for PKR 200 each from Monday to Thursday (Day 1, 2,3 and 4), while fans can witness fifth day’s action from the same enclosures for PKR 300.

VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) and PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq) tickets will be available for fans for PKR 300 and PKR 2,000, respectively for first four days of the first Test match. On the fifth day, VIP enclosures tickets will be available at PKR 400 and PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq enclosure) tickets will be available at PKR 2,500. PCB Gallery ticket includes lunch as well.

For the second Test match to be played from 15 to 19 October at the same venue, tickets of general enclosures for Wednesday and Thursday (Day 2 and 3), will be available at PKR 50, while general enclosures tickets for the fourth and fifth day’s play will be available at PKR 100.

For first-class and premium enclosures, fans can purchase tickets at PKR 100 and PKR 200, respectively for first three days of the Test match. For fourth and fifth day’s action, tickets of first-class and premium enclosures will be accessible to fans at PKR 200 and PKR 300, respectively.

For fans willing to watch action from VIP enclosures and PCB Gallery can get tickets for PKR 300 and PKR 2,000, respectively for the first three days of the Test, while for both places, tickets on Friday and Saturday (Day 4 and 5), will be available at PKR 400 and PKR 2,500, respectively.

For the third Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, entry to premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) will be free on the opening day. For the second day, the tickets of the premium enclosures will be available at PKR 200, while for the remaining days of the third Test, the premium enclosures tickets will be available to fans at PKR 300. VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) tickets will cost PKR 400 for the first two days and PKR 500 for the remaining days.

The seats at the PCB Gallery, which includes lunch as well, will be available at PKR 2,000 for action on Thursday and Friday (Day 1 and 2), while on the remaining days of the Test match, fans can purchase gallery tickets for PKR 2,500.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England Men’s Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.