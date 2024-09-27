PCB makes changes to Pakistan squad for first England Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made one change to the squad for the first of the three-match Test series against England.

The first Test is set to take place in Multan from 7-11 October, while the training camp will commence from 1 October.

The PCB selection committee had added leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood to the squad. Zahid will join the team’s training camp in Multan, however, the squad will be trimmed to 15 players at the start of the first Test on October 7.

Meanwhile, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali will be reserve players, but they will continue to play in the domestic matches.

“Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali will remain on reserve but will continue playing domestic matches to stay match-ready,” the PCB said in a statement.

“All three players are part of the Pakistan Test team setup, but 15 players are sufficient for the home Test series due to cricketing and logistical reasons,” he added.

“With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England,” said Gillespie.

“We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin. We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters,” he added.