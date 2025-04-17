Wheat flour prices reduced in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi administration on Thursday announced new prices of wheat flour (Atta) in the city, reducing per kilogram rates by Rs 17, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the wholesale market price of fine wheat flour has been fixed at Rs 78 per kilogram (kg) while it will be available at Rs 90 per kg in the retail market.

Similarly, the price of chakki flour is fixed at Rs 90 per kilogram after a reduction of Rs 10.

Meanwhile, the retail price of regular wheat flour (2½ No. Atta) has been fixed at Rs 70 per kg while its wholesale rate is set at Rs 66 per kg.

Earlier in the day, State Bank of Pakistan reported that the country’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s current account increased by 230 percent against a surplus of $363 million (revised) on year-on-year (YoY) basis recorded in the same month last year.

“With oil prices down, and remittances continuing to make a record mark, Pakistan’s current account is expected to be in deep surplus by June FY25 (may also continue in FY26), thereby resulting in further scale-up in overall investor confidence,” Khurram Shehzad, Advisor to Finance Minister, said in a statement.