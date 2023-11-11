PAK vs ENG: England post a mammoth 337 on board against Pakistan

KOLKATA: England posted a huge 337 on board against Pakistan in their ICC World Cup 2023 clash here at Eden Gardens.

After overcoming an early hostile spell from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, the England openers flourished in Kolkata. They were also assisted by some wayward bowling from Rauf, who conceded three wides in his first three overs, two of which went over the keeper’s head for a four.

Once in, both the batters racked up a number of boundaries and ensured that England were going close to seven at the end of the first Powerplay.

Things slowed down once Mohammad Wasim came into operation in tandem with the tweakers, with the batters failing to find boundaries. Dawid Malan eventually fell to Iftikhar Ahmed while trying to reverse sweep the bowler.

Not much later, England lost their second wicket when Jonny Bairstow tried to charge Haris Rauf through the covers, but found the fielder. The scoring rate was stifled over the next few overs as Pakistan regained control. They could’ve had a third in the 25th over as well, but Shaheen spilled a straight-forward chance offered by Ben Stokes off his own bowling.

This proved costly, as Stokes smashed four boundaries off the next 10 balls he faced against Shaheen.

And after this, Stokes looked like he was continuing his form from Pune, unleashing boundaries at will to lift the England scoring rate to 5.82 at the 35 over mark. Along with Root, he picked the scoring rate even further, adding 36 runs in overs 36-40.

It took an absolute jaffa from Shaheen Afridi, to send back Stokes for 84.

England captain Jos Buttler decided to bat after winning the toss. They were playing the same team that overcame Netherlands in Pune.

From Pakistan’s perspective, this wasn’t the best of news, but skipper Babar Azam added that they’d try to make the best of the circumstances.

The induction of Shadab Khan in place of Hasan Ali was the only change.

Babar Azam’s side stunned New Zealand with a rousing triumph under the DLS method to breathe life into their campaign until the Black Caps returned to thump Sri Lanka and put Pakistan back on the ropes.

Pakistan can move level with New Zealand on 10 points with a win over England but the difference in net run rate remains their ongoing concern at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.