Pakistan to take on India in Asia Cup 2025 on THIS date

The 2025 Asia Cup, set to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, will feature a highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in Dubai, Indian media reported.

The 17th edition of the T20-format tournament is expected to run from September 4 or 5 to September 21, with an official schedule due in the second week of July. Six teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE—will compete in a group stage followed by a Super Four round.

India and Pakistan to face each other on September 7 and could potentially meet twice, in the group stage and Super Four, or even in the final if both advance.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dismissed earlier concerns about India’s participation due to political tensions, confirming no restrictions on arch rivals’ clash in ICC or Asia Cup events.

Earlier, there were speculations that India would withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025 due to soaring tensions with Pakistan.

A few days ago, the Indian media reported that the arch rivals will not face off in the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with the source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealing that this issue will be discussed at the annual ICC conference.

For the unversed, the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is worth noting that the strained ties between the PCB and BCCI have been well documented in recent years, with the latest flashpoint being India’s decision to skip the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

The deadlock eventually led to a “fusion formula,” under which both boards reportedly agreed not to visit each other’s home soil for ICC events for the next three years. Instead, their matches would be staged at neutral venues.