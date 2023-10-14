World Cup 2023: What’s the weather forecast for Pakistan-India match today?

The archrivals, Pakistan and India, are set to face each other in the 12th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 today.

Both teams have won their first two matches and are flying high in the top half of the points table.

Weather forecast

Both, Accuweather and the Indian Meteorological Department predict clear skies and dry weather for October 14 (Saturday), meaning we can get a full game.

IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, with the conditions expected to be pretty humid. The temperature is expected to come down a little bit in the evening, according to AccuWeather.

Pitch report

Hours before the high-voltage clash, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared picture of the pitch from close quarters.

As per reports, the wicket looks like a belter and could favour the batters.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan look for their first ever World Cup 2023 win over India on Saturday in front of a record crowd expected to number around 120,000 fans who will overwhelmingly be backing Rohit Sharma’s home side.

Both teams remain unbeaten coming into the match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

This is Pakistan’s first match after their record World Cup chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring an unbeaten 131 and Abdullah Shafique making 113.

Pakistan have never won against India in the World Cup in their seven outings since 1992.

Their previous loss was by 89 runs in a rain-hit league match of the 2019 edition in Manchester.

India remain behind in their overall ODI head-to-heads against Pakistan with 56 wins and 73 losses but have clearly been the stronger team in recent meetings.