PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman hits a commanding 100 as Pakistan chase 401 against New Zealand

BENGALURU: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman hit an explosive 100 as Pakistan chases New Zealand’s huge 402-run target in a must-win World Cup 2023 match for national team here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show in the opening 20 overs of the innings, slamming nine sixes en-route to a century off just 63 balls.

RAIN HAS CURRENTLY STOPPED PLAY