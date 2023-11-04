31.9 C
PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman hits a commanding 100 as Pakistan chase 401 against New Zealand

BENGALURU: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman hit an explosive 100 as Pakistan chases New Zealand’s huge 402-run target in a must-win World Cup 2023 match for national team here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show in the opening 20 overs of the innings, slamming nine sixes en-route to a century off just 63 balls.

RAIN HAS CURRENTLY STOPPED PLAY

New Zealand

401/6 (50)

 Pakistan

160/1 (21.3)

 

 

A brief drizzle impeded the start of the second innings but the teams eventually got on with the game after New Zealand had laid the foundation for a huge total courtesy of Rachin Ravindra’s third century in eight innings at the tournament.

Barring Mohammad Wasim, who finished with 3/60, all other Pakistan bowlers found the going tough in Bengaluru.

NEW ZEALAND BATTING

Batters R B 4s 6s SR
Devon Conway

c Mohammad Rizwan b Hassan Ali
 35 39 6 0 89.74
Rachin Ravindra

c Saud Shakeel b Mohammad Wasim
 108 94 15 1 114.89
Kane Williamson

c Fakhar Zaman b Iftikhar Ahmed
 95 79 10 2 120.25
Daryl Mitchell

b Haris Rauf
 29 18 4 1 161.11
Mark Chapman

b Mohammad Wasim
 39 27 7 0 144.44
Glenn Phillips

b Mohammad Wasim
 41 25 4 2 164.00
Mitch Santner

NOT OUT
 26 17 0 2 152.94
Tom Latham

NOT OUT
 2 2 0 0 100.00
Ish Sodhi
Tim Southee
Trent Boult
EXTRAS (nb 1, w 17, lb 8) 26
TOTAL (6 wickets, 50 overs) 401
FALL OF WICKETS
1-68 (DP Conway, 10.5 ov), 2-248 (KS Williamson, 34.2 ov), 3-261 (R Ravindra, 35.5 ov), 4-318 (DJ Mitchell, 41.1 ov), 5-345 (MS Chapman, 44.3 ov), 6-388 (GD Phillips, 48.5 ov)

PAKISTAN BOWLING

Bowlers O M R W Econ Dots
Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 0 90 0 9.00 24
Hassan Ali 10 0 82 1 8.20 26
Iftikhar Ahmed 8 0 55 1 6.87 20
Haris Rauf 10 0 85 1 8.50 24
Mohammad Wasim 10 0 60 3 6.00 28
Ali Agha Salman 2 0 21 0 10.50 3

 

TEAMS

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

MAJOR MOMENTS IN VIDEOS

 

