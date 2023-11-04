PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman hits a commanding 100 as Pakistan chase 401 against New Zealand

BENGALURU: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman hit an explosive 100 as Pakistan chases New Zealand’s huge 402-run target in a must-win World Cup 2023 match for national team here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show in the opening 20 overs of the innings, slamming nine sixes en-route to a century off just 63 balls.
RAIN HAS CURRENTLY STOPPED PLAY
|New Zealand
401/6 (50)
|Pakistan
160/1 (21.3)
A brief drizzle impeded the start of the second innings but the teams eventually got on with the game after New Zealand had laid the foundation for a huge total courtesy of Rachin Ravindra’s third century in eight innings at the tournament.
Barring Mohammad Wasim, who finished with 3/60, all other Pakistan bowlers found the going tough in Bengaluru.
NEW ZEALAND BATTING
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Devon Conway
c Mohammad Rizwan b Hassan Ali
|35
|39
|6
|0
|89.74
|Rachin Ravindra
c Saud Shakeel b Mohammad Wasim
|108
|94
|15
|1
|114.89
|Kane Williamson
c Fakhar Zaman b Iftikhar Ahmed
|95
|79
|10
|2
|120.25
|Daryl Mitchell
b Haris Rauf
|29
|18
|4
|1
|161.11
|Mark Chapman
b Mohammad Wasim
|39
|27
|7
|0
|144.44
|Glenn Phillips
b Mohammad Wasim
|41
|25
|4
|2
|164.00
|Mitch Santner
NOT OUT
|26
|17
|0
|2
|152.94
|Tom Latham
NOT OUT
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Ish Sodhi
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Tim Southee
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Trent Boult
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|EXTRAS (nb 1, w 17, lb 8)
|26
|TOTAL (6 wickets, 50 overs)
|401
|FALL OF WICKETS
|1-68 (DP Conway, 10.5 ov), 2-248 (KS Williamson, 34.2 ov), 3-261 (R Ravindra, 35.5 ov), 4-318 (DJ Mitchell, 41.1 ov), 5-345 (MS Chapman, 44.3 ov), 6-388 (GD Phillips, 48.5 ov)
PAKISTAN BOWLING
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Dots
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|10
|0
|90
|0
|9.00
|24
|Hassan Ali
|10
|0
|82
|1
|8.20
|26
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|8
|0
|55
|1
|6.87
|20
|Haris Rauf
|10
|0
|85
|1
|8.50
|24
|Mohammad Wasim
|10
|0
|60
|3
|6.00
|28
|Ali Agha Salman
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|3
🚨 TOSS & PLAYING XI 🚨
Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first 🏏
One change to our playing XI 👇#NZvPAK | #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/nqkhjmHqbN
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2023
TEAMS
Pakistan
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
New Zealand
Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
MAJOR MOMENTS IN VIDEOS
