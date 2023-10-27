27.9 C
South Africa beats Pakistan in World Cup thriller

CHENNAI: South Africa has beaten Pakistan by one wicket in a World Cup 2023 thriller at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

 

 

Pakistan

270/10 (Overs 46.4)

South Africa

271-9 (overs 47.2)

ODI 26 of 18

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel remained top scorers with 50 and 52 respectively. None of the other batters could score much other than Shadab who contributed with 43 off 36 balls.

South Africa’s Tabriz Shamsi took 4 wickets after conceding 60 runs.

Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab.

Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him.

The substitute request was approved by the match referee.

