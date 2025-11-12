Mohsin Naqvi, Sri Lankan envoy discuss security after Islamabad attack

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Fred Sri Weerathne, to review security arrangements for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team following the recent terrorist attack in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the team managers, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and the Inspector General of Islamabad Police. The Chief Commissioner and IG briefed the participants on the comprehensive security plan in place for the Sri Lankan players.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Islamabad attack and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also conveyed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi said the Sri Lankan cricket team members are state guests and that providing them with a secure environment is the government’s top priority. “Foolproof security arrangements have been implemented for the visiting team,” he assured.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the security measures and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to make the guests feel safe and welcome.

Earlier, Pakistan sealed a narrow six-run victory over the visitors after amassing 299-5 in their 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka fought till the last over, falling short with 293-9 on the board.

Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat starred with the bat, both scoring the bulk of the runs and lifting their team out of trouble with a mammoth 138-run stand on the fifth wicket.

Salman remained unbeaten with 105 from just 87 deliveries, peppered with nine fours, whereas Hussain Talat’s maiden made 62 from 63, striking half a dozen fours and a six.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets, whereas Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana managed to scalp one apiece.