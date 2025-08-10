West Indies win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in second ODI

TRINIDAD: West Indies won the toss and elected bowl first against Pakistan in the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI on Sunday.

For the second game, Pakistan brought in Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed for Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

The hosts replaced Romario Shepherd with Justin Greaves for the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(c) (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Jediah Blades.