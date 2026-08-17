Pakistan, Wales FIH Hockey World Cup match ends in a thrilling draw

Pakistan’s second Pool D game against Wales ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the FIH Hockey World Cup being played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands Monday.

The match was packed in action from the start, as both sides adopted an attacking approach. However, Pakistan’s defence stood firm to thwart Wales’ early attacks.

The Green Shirts opened the scoring in the third minute when Abdul Rehman produced impressive skills to find the breakthrough and give his side an early lead.

Wales responded aggressively in the next quarter, as they took full advantage of the yellow card shown to Sufyan Khan, as not only leveling the game 1-1, but also taking the lead in the next minute.

What a game! 3-3 after an epic battle 🔥#HWC2026 pic.twitter.com/qEeZFOYBzG — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 17, 2026

The third quarter saw tempers flare as players from both teams became involved in a heated argument. Wales captain Benjamin received a green card, while Pakistan stand-in captain Ammad Butt was instructed to speak with his team.

In the final quarter, the Green Shirts were awarded a penalty corner, thanks to their consistent attack; however, Wales’ defence held firm to deny them.

However, Pakistan responded strongly as Sufyan Khan scored the equaliser in the 48th minute, keeping his side alive in the match with a well-executed finish through the Wales defence.

The Men in Green regained the lead in the 51st minute when Rana Waheed Ashraf found the back of the net to make it 3-2.

Wales levelled the score after being awarded a penalty stroke, with Gareth Furlong converting in the 53rd minute to make it 3-3 and keep the contest alive for both sides.

Wales were later awarded a penalty corner with five minutes remaining but failed to convert the opportunity.