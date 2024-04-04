Pakistan wants to further expand cooperation with Russia: President

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan desired to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia, particularly in the fields of energy and barter trade.

The president, in a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Islamabad Albert P. Khorev, who called on him here, emphasized that Russian banks should be persuaded to launch their operations in Pakistan to promote bilateral trade.

He also called for strengthening cultural linkages between Pakistan and Russia particularly in the fields of TV and films industries.

President Zardari conveyed his message of felicitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and expressed good wishes for him.

He expressed the hope that under Presidnet Putin’s leadership, Russia would achieve swift development besides promoting regional peace.

He also expressed condolence over the death of 130 people in a terrorist attack took place on March 22 in Moscow.

Ambassador Albert Khorev told the president that Russia desired to play its part in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan and that both countries were cooperating on mutual issues like anti-terrorism and drugs trafficking.

The ambassador said that Russia desired to double the existing volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

He thanked President Zardari for expressing condolence over the deaths in March 22 terrorist attack in the Russian capital.

The envoy also felicitated Presidnet Zardari on assuming the office.