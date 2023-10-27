27.9 C
Pakistan weekly inflation eases to 29.65pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), dropped by 0.33 per cent during the week ended on October 19, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) the Combined Index was at 277.11 compared to 278.04 on October 19, 2023, while the index was recorded at 213.74 a year ago, on October 27, 2022.

Out of 51 items, the average price of 14 items increased, 17 items decreased, and 20 items remained stable.

Major decrease is observed in the prices of Chicken (10.19%), Onions (4.4%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (3.84%), Bananas (3.64%), Gur (3.4%), Pulse Masoor (2.36%), Sugar (2.22%), and Mustard Oil (2.17%).

On the other hand, major increase was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (20.81%), Potatoes (3.33%), Eggs (1.63%), Salt Powdered (0.91%), Garlic (0.77%), Tea Prepared (0.67%), Bread Plain (0.56%) and Mutton (0.28%).

The year on year trend depicts increase of 29.65%, Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Cigarettes (94.46%), Chilies Powder (84.11%), Rice Basmati Broken (78.51%), Wheat Flour (77.49%), Sugar (63.22%), Rice Irri-6/9 (62.83%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Gur (57.73%) and Salt Powdered (54.84%) while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (31.90%), Onions (24.88%), Pulse Gram (5.82%), Mustard Oil (4.16%) and Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (0.92%).

